CHARLES "CHUCK" R. PAYNE, Sr., 79, and KATHRYN A. PAYNE (N E BOGGS), 76, of Barberton joined one another in Heaven a mere 7 hours apart on Thursday, December 10th.
Their family is thankful that they were able to be together in their final hours and hold hands one last time. Chuck and Kathryn previously resided in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and were originally from Clendenin, WV. Chuck served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958-1965.
Their long marriage leaves behind a legacy of family. They are survived by their children, JR Payne (Jaci) of Plantation, FL; Cathy Hunt (Dave) of Millersville, MD; and Michele Yocum (Cris) of Wadsworth, OH. They loved all of their grandchildren Aaron, Jason, Kalyn, Zach, Ryan, Andrew, Anna, Tori, and Justin. They were also overjoyed to be able to experience the love of great grandchildren Hampton, Hannah, Beckett, Ellen, Olive, Iris, and Jordyn.
Kathryn is survived by her siblings Ken Boggs (Mary), and Jane Henderson. She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald Holly Boggs and Eva Maxine Osborne Boggs.
Chuck is survived by his siblings Dayton Payne (Sue), Evelyn Carson (Bill), Joyce Ann Arborgast (Larry), Gary Payne (Martha), Jerry Payne, and Deb Sherwood. He was preceded in death by his parents Carmel Robert Payne and Gatha Mildred Lowe Payne, and by siblings Bill Payne, Nancy Ingram, Hilah Sauls, and Mary Cummings.
A service to celebrate their lives will be announced at a later date, likely to be held in spring/summer of 2021.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Wintergreen Ledges Church of God, 1884 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron, OH 44320.