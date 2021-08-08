CHARLES ANTHONY CABE, 71, residing in Port Sunlight, UK passed on July 8, 2021.
Born on February 8 1950, in Scarbro, West Virginia in the US. He grew up in Beckley, WV, attended and graduated Woodrow Wilson High School in 1968. He went on to attend West Virginia University graduating with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1972. For the next several years he was employed at Columbia Gas Transmission in Charleston, WV.
In 1979 he changed employers, moving to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia working for Aramco. Here is where he met the love of his life, Carole Rigg. They fell in love and remained in Saudi Arabia until retiring to the UK in 1996. Charlie collected model trains and enjoyed studying their history. He also pursued tracing the Jones and Cabe names back through history in the UK. Charles was an Eagle Scout in his youth and a Professional Engineer licensed in West Virginia.
Charlie will be Interred with his wife Carole who predeceased him in 2017. Charlie is also predeceased by his parents, James Earl Cabe, Sr. and Mary Christine Jones, and brother James Earl Cabe, Jr.
He is survived by brother Jerry L. Cabe, nephew James A. Cabe, and nieces Danette Cabe-Croaston, Amy Cabe Wateska, Colleen Cabe, and Chris Cabe Samson.
Services will be held on August 12th at the Christ Church, Port Sunlight, Wirral, England officiated by Reverend Lan.