Charles "Billy" Williams

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Mr. CHARLES "BILLY" WILLIAMS, 60, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Billy had a heart of gold and remained full of courage throughout his battle.

Billy was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Copson.

He leaves behind his three children, Noah Williams, Kristina Smith and Kayla Copson. Billy was very loved by his sister, Terri (Pooch) Adkins; nieces, Brittani Watters and Traci Stone; great nieces and nephew; and all the friends he made throughout life. He touched all our lives and will truly be missed.

At his request, there will be no services.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Williams family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Beard, Dolly - 1 p.m., Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap.

Hamrick Jr., Everett - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Mabe, Tommie - 10 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Neumeyer, Robert - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Peschko, Bruce - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Roueche', Rebecca - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston; also streaming live, see obituary.

Stanley, Michael - 1 p.m., Site Hill Cemetery, Quarrier.

Wyant, Charles - 11 a.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.