Mr. CHARLES "BILLY" WILLIAMS, 60, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Billy had a heart of gold and remained full of courage throughout his battle.
Billy was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Copson.
He leaves behind his three children, Noah Williams, Kristina Smith and Kayla Copson. Billy was very loved by his sister, Terri (Pooch) Adkins; nieces, Brittani Watters and Traci Stone; great nieces and nephew; and all the friends he made throughout life. He touched all our lives and will truly be missed.
At his request, there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Williams family.