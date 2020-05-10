Charles "Blackie" Meadows

CHARLES DARRELL "BLACKIE" MEADOWS, 76, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence.
Blackie was born at Fenwick, on March 17, 1944, to the late Ronald and Ann Dilley Meadows.
He was retired from Tire Centers Inc. with 30 years of service. He was a 1962 graduate of Richwood High School, an avid bluegrass musician and an automobile lover.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Meadows; son, Ronald Louis Meadows; sister, Ruth Johnson.
Blackie is survived by his wife, Joan Smith Meadows; sons, David (Joey) Meadows of Dunbar, Casey Meadows of Charleston; two grandchildren, Madilyn and Raelyn Meadows; step sons, Darrell Smith of Ravenswood, Jeff and Randy Smith, both of Charleston; brother and sisters, Paul (Kathy) Meadows, Carol Ann Meadows and Debbie (Frank) Newlon, all of Akron, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for the safety of family and friends, there will be no public visitation and a private family funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday May 11, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Brother Hayward Harper officiating. Entombment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Friends may join the service via ZOOM by using Meeting ID 865 0474 1664 and the password is 005018. If you are planning to join the service, out of respect for the family please mute the microphone on your device.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.