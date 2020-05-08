Charles "Bobby" Miller

CHARLES ROBERT "BOBBY" MILLER, 56, of Kenna, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Witcher Creek Cemetery in Belle. Visitation will be at the cemetery from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020
Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.
Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.
Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.