CHARLES BOYD MALCOMB, 92, of Craigsville, WV went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the WVU- SRMC in Summersville. Born April 22, 1930 in Tioga, WV he was a son of the late Franklin and Sara Morris Malcomb. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Sue Malcomb; two daughters, Judy Brinson and Joyce Morrison; brothers, Jim Malcomb, Hercell Malcomb, and sister, Mary Ellison.

He was a member of the Alderson Baptist Church, a retired coal miner for Island Creek Coal Company, a member of the UMWA, was a carpenter and woodworker, and was a UMWA Union organizer. Boyd loved the Lord and his church. He enjoyed hosting family gatherings and he made the best homemade biscuits and jelly.

