CHARLES BOYD MALCOMB, 92, of Craigsville, WV went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the WVU- SRMC in Summersville. Born April 22, 1930 in Tioga, WV he was a son of the late Franklin and Sara Morris Malcomb. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Sue Malcomb; two daughters, Judy Brinson and Joyce Morrison; brothers, Jim Malcomb, Hercell Malcomb, and sister, Mary Ellison.
He was a member of the Alderson Baptist Church, a retired coal miner for Island Creek Coal Company, a member of the UMWA, was a carpenter and woodworker, and was a UMWA Union organizer. Boyd loved the Lord and his church. He enjoyed hosting family gatherings and he made the best homemade biscuits and jelly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Norma Malcomb; one daughter, Joan Russell of Hickory, NC; siblings, Kate Sergeant of Columbus, OH, and Betty Bowers of Waterloo, IO; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Alderson Baptist Church in Craigsville with Pastors Eddie Groves and Samuel Luppino officiating. Interment will follow in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Friends may call at the Alderson Baptist Church on Monday from 6-8 p.m.