CHARLES BRADLEY MILES, 89, of Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West. He is survived by his loving wife Jean who was by his side.
He was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church, Davis Creek Lions Club, and KVA Baptist Men. He graduated from Duval High School and there after joined the United States Air Force where he served four years as a Staff Sergeant. Shortly after, he started his career at Union Carbide where he worked 25 years and retired in 1985. From then on, he and his family spent a lot of time vacationing at their cabin on Douglas Lake in Tennessee. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Charles is also survived by his son, Geoffrey and wife Gail; daughter, Angie and husband Ron Dean; grandchildren, Mason, Gavin, and Stella; brothers, Larry and Jerry; and sisters, Anna Mae and Joan.
At his request, there will be no formal service. The family will have a private graveside service with military honors at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor David Moutz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Charles Miles name to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 Maccorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
The family would like to thank the Hospice staff who went above and beyond in the care that was given. They would also like to thank Dr. Katherine Calloway for her love, care, and compassion. A special thanks would like to be given to their neighbors for their lifelong love and support.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV