CHARLES "BUD" ARMENTROUT, 90, of Upper Glade passed away September 29, 2020. Service will be held at 11 am Friday Oct. 2, at the Upper Glade Presbyterian Church. Friends may call from 10 am until the time of service Friday at the church. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.