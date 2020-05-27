Charles "Bud" Dorsey

CHARLES EDWARD "BUD" DORSEY, 85, of Ravenswood, passed away on May 24, 2020, at Camden Clark Hospital, Parkersburg, after a short illness. He was born on December 28, 1934, in Saxman.
Bud grew up in Summersville. He was a United States Army National Guard Veteran. He moved to Jackson County, in 1960 and went to work at Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood until he retired from Century Aluminum in 1997 with 37 years of service. He was a member of the North United Methodist Church, Ravenswood, and sang in the church choir. He was also a member of the Sandy Richards' Parkersburg Area Choir and the Jackson County Senior Choir. He enjoyed playing music and loved to sing.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Delores Simons Dorsey; daughter Debra Dorsey Watkins (Jeff) of Ravenswood; grandsons Jordan Watkins and Jonathan Watkins of Ravenswood; brother Gilmer A. Dorsey, Jr. of Cottageville; sister Pat Allen of Stuart, FL; sister-in-law Geraldine Dorsey of Rock Hill, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gilmer A. Dorsey and Edith Drennen Dorsey and his brother Gerald H. Dorsey.
A graveside service will be held at Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, on Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Tom Nolan, North United Methodist Church, officiating. The graveside service may also be viewed on Facebook Live.
Arrangements are being handled by Roush Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bud can be sent to North United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 335, Ravenswood, WV 26164.