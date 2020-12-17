CHARLES BURGESS 91, of South Charleston passed away December 11, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice West.
He was preceded in death by his wife Hazel, son Jeff, his parents, eight siblings and a special fur friend "Rosie."
Charles retired from the Department of Army in 1990. He was a Marine Veteran having served in the Korean War and served 20 years in the Army National Reserves.
Surviving are his daughters Anna Slater (Bud), Diana Chandler (Walt), Vickie Burgess; brothers James, Carl and Don Burgess; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank his Saturday night bingo family for their loyal friendship and kindness.
Due to Covid-19 their will be no visitation. The burial will be held Friday December 18th 1:00pm at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the State of West Virginia and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Burgess family.