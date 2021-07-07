CHARLES C. CARTE, II, age 40 passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He is survived by his Father Charles Carte, Mother Vicki Monk (Jeff Monk), sister Danielle Carte (Shawn Ragland), nieces Katrina and Isabella and nephew Nathaniel and a host of cousins and Aunts and Uncles. He was a graduate of Sissonville High School. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Carte family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com