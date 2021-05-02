CHARLES "C.J." MICHAEL THAXTON, 29, of Belle, WV, passed away on April 22, 2021. Born November 19, 1991 in Charleston, he is the son of Charles Eugene Thaxton and Jeannie Bailey. C.J. was an employee of Energy Corp. and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his daughter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Hayvn Thaxton; brother, Justin Thaxton; sisters, Skilyna Thaxton, Charlotte Toler and Kassandra Toler; uncles, Dennis and Tim; 1 nephew; 4 nieces; grandmother, Linda Thaxton; great-aunt, Brenda Lanham, and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Floral Hills Garden of Memories Chapel, with Amy Wagner, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services.
Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com