CHARLES "C.W." HENLEY, SR., 94, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Magnolia Assisted Living Center, Hurricane.
He was born in Charleston to the late Wilmer Walter and Ruth Higginbotham Henley. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Wanda Pauley Henley;
He was retired lab tech from Avtex, Nitro, then Department of Highways, State of West Virginia and was a life member of the First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
C.W. was the oldest member of the Junior Mechanic's in the state of West Virginia. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and was a Scout Master for Troop 25, St. Albans. He served on the Boy Scout Council.
He is survived by his loving sons, Charlie Henley (Linda), Mike Henley and Steve Henley (Bev); grandchildren, Jason, Jennie, Lindsey, Chris and Emily and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at First Baptist Church, St. Albans with the Pastor Jacob Henley officiating. Burial will be in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Coal River Group, In Memory of Charles Henley, P.O. Box 363, St. Albans, WV 25177 or HospiceCare, In Memory of Charles Henley, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387