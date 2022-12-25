Thank you for Reading.

Charles “Carnie” Griffith
CHARLES "CARNIE" GRIFFITH, 94, was born July 17, 1928, a lifelong resident of Boone County, West Virginia left to be with the Lord on Friday the 23rd of December 2022. He was at home with his wife of 70 years, Sheila, by his side.

Carnie was a loving father, grandfather, and neighbor always willing to help anyone who had a need. He was a man of strict principle. He attended Sherman High School and served in the Army in Germany from 1948-1950. He worked as a coal miner and businessman for many years. He was a 32nd degree Mason serving 50+ years with the Odell Lodge #115 of Madison, WV, and a Christian. He valued family, friends, and business partners. But above all, he valued serving Jesus Christ.

