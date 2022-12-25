CHARLES "CARNIE" GRIFFITH, 94, was born July 17, 1928, a lifelong resident of Boone County, West Virginia left to be with the Lord on Friday the 23rd of December 2022. He was at home with his wife of 70 years, Sheila, by his side.
Carnie was a loving father, grandfather, and neighbor always willing to help anyone who had a need. He was a man of strict principle. He attended Sherman High School and served in the Army in Germany from 1948-1950. He worked as a coal miner and businessman for many years. He was a 32nd degree Mason serving 50+ years with the Odell Lodge #115 of Madison, WV, and a Christian. He valued family, friends, and business partners. But above all, he valued serving Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Gunnoe Griffith, who shared their 70th year of marriage on the day of his passing, his only son Jon (Melinda) Griffith of Drawdy, his beloved grandchildren Caraline (Travis), Emily, and Alexander, his brother Bill Griffith, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Everett Griffith, mother Etta Garretson Griffith, and his brother Paul Griffith, all of Drawdy.
A special thank you to the nurses of Kanawha Hospice who comforted him during his final days.
Handley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday 27 of December at the funeral home in Danville, WV. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service.
A private internment will proceed the service at the family cemetery in Foster, WV with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, WV.