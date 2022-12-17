Thank you for Reading.

Charles Carson Miller Jr.
CHARLES CARSON "BUD" MILLER, JR., 87, of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home.

Born November 20, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles Carson, Sr. and Lenore Frances (Rotruck) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Miller; great-grandson, Tyler Miller; sisters: Sally Sanders and Nancy Simmons; brother-in-law, Joseph Quinn Sanders; sister-in-law, Marian Miller; and his half-sister, Mary Lou.

