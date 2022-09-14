CHARLES "CHARLIE" ADKINS passed away on August 28th, 2022 at the age of 70, at his home away from home in Tampa, Florida. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing challenges with humor and a smile. Despite the pain, Charlie stayed strong and spirited to the end.
Charlie was born on September 4th, 1951 in Ft. Dix, NJ to his parents Charles and Evelyn Adkins. The first of 5 siblings being stubborn was definitely in the cards, but his heart was made of gold.
Charlie served in the U.S. Army, where he met the love of his life, Jody in Colorado Springs where they were married and had two children. After retiring from the military, the two settled in WV where he worked at SCSM in Tool and Die for 17 years. Charlie is a graduate from West Virginia University and Marshall University. Jody has been by his side for 46 years and he will now watch over her.
Charlie is preceded in death by both his parents, brother Timothy Adkins and best friend Max.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife Jody Adkins, son Charles Adkins III, daughter Linda Skaggs, grandson Kenneth Adkins (Jessica), granddaughter Khodi Skaggs, great granddaughter Lorelai Adkins, Sigal Adkins (Barabra), Terry Adkins (Pat), Susan Nelson (David), as well as, several nieces and nephews.
He had the gift for gab that's for sure, if you were blessed to have met him once, you were friends. Charlie offered a helping hand to family and friends alike. He enjoyed cooking, barbeques, woodworking and taxes. If you understand, you know Charlie!
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday September 17, 2022 anytime from 2-4 p.m., at the Tyler Mountain Community Center in Cross Lanes WV.