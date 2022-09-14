Thank you for Reading.

Charles “Charlie” Adkins
CHARLES "CHARLIE" ADKINS passed away on August 28th, 2022 at the age of 70, at his home away from home in Tampa, Florida. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing challenges with humor and a smile. Despite the pain, Charlie stayed strong and spirited to the end.

Charlie was born on September 4th, 1951 in Ft. Dix, NJ to his parents Charles and Evelyn Adkins. The first of 5 siblings being stubborn was definitely in the cards, but his heart was made of gold.

