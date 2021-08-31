CHARLES (CHARLIE) DONALD MYNES, 81, of Saint Albans WV, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Born November 2, 1939 in Saint Albans WV, he was the son of the late Charles Layman and Grace Elizabeth Mynes. He served in the Navy for a short time and later went on to work for Kanaweha County Schools as head Custodian for 27 years and continued to substitute for many years following. Charlie was a loved and respected member of the local community, serving as a coach and umpire for the little league.
He is also preceeded in death by his sister, Lois Ann Welch, and brother Norman Allen Mynes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kay Mynes, of Winterville NC; three sisters, Carolyn E. Poston of Saint Albans WV, Macel Lynn Carter, of Charleston WV, and Ann Mynes Solomon of Merritt Island FL; two children, Donald Wayne Mynes of Winterville NC, and Teresa Ann James and her husband Sean James of Saint Albans WV; three grandchildren, Thomas Kay Mynes and his wife, Ellen Mynes of Saint Albans WV, Rachel Dawn Roberts and her husband, Brandon Roberts of Grimesland NC, and Ryan Patrick Mynes of Las Vegas NV; two great-granddaughters and one great-granddaughter on the way.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Hospice.