Charles "Charlie" Jordan Jr.
CHARLES FRANCIS "CHARLIE" JORDAN, JR., age 79 years, a resident of Elkins, WV was called home to his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Nella's at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Elkins, WV.

Charlie was born August 30, 1943, in Bay City Texas, son of Charles Francis and Louise Travis (Hensley) Jordan. He graduated from Elkins High School in 1961 and entered the US Army. During his enlistment he served at the US Army War College in Carlisle PA where he met and married the love of his life Sandra Kay Kingsborough. After moving back to Elkins, he owned and operated several businesses through the years including Charlie's Iron Horse Exxon, and Charlie Jordan's Music City. He also was active in politics, serving in the West Virginia Houses of Delegates from 1980-1988. After stepping down from the legislature he went to work as the Executive Director of the Region Seven Planning and Development Council.

