Charles "Charlie" Jordan Jr.

CHARLES FRANCIS "CHARLIE" JORDAN, JR., age 79 years, a resident of Elkins, WV was called home to his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Nella's at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Elkins, WV.
Charlie was born August 30, 1943, in Bay City Texas, son of Charles Francis and Louise Travis (Hensley) Jordan. He graduated from Elkins High School in 1961 and entered the US Army. During his enlistment he served at the US Army War College in Carlisle PA where he met and married the love of his life Sandra Kay Kingsborough. After moving back to Elkins, he owned and operated several businesses through the years including Charlie's Iron Horse Exxon, and Charlie Jordan's Music City. He also was active in politics, serving in the West Virginia Houses of Delegates from 1980-1988. After stepping down from the legislature he went to work as the Executive Director of the Region Seven Planning and Development Council.
Upon leaving this post, Charlie decided to go back to school and earned a Regents Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology, and a Master's degree in Management and Public Administration from Marshall University. It was during this time he took advantage of an opportunity in Charleston and became the Executive Director of the West Virginia Solid Waste Management Board from which he retired in 2001.
He was a member of the American Legion, Elk's Club, Kiwanis, National Association Music Merchants, Randolph County Democratic executive committee, chairman Grand Ole Opry committee, Mt. State Forest Festival, and Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Charlie is survived by Sandra Jordan his wife of 59 years and his daughter Christina Jordan both of Elkins, his son Chuck Jordan and his wife Gabby, his grandchildren Zachary and Sydni all from Fairmont, one brother, Robert Jordan of Bumpass, VA, two sisters, Nancy Jean "Jeanie" Applebee of New City, NY, Charlotte Yee of Pittsburgh, PA, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and a daughter in law.
Charlie found great enjoyment writing songs, playing music and singing but above all else, he loved his God, his family and his beloved pets.
Funeral Service will be held at the Otterbein United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. The Reverend Julie Davis will officiate and interment will follow at the Elkins Memorial Gardens, on the Country Club Road, Elkins, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 1100 South Davis Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241 or to the Randolph County Humane Society, P. O. Box 785, Elkins, WV 26241.
The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Charles Francis "Charlie" Jordan, Jr. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com