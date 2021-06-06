Beloved father, husband & friend of many, CHARLES "CHARLIE" SLACK of Canton, OH & formerly of East Bank, WV passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at the age of 81. Charlie enjoyed many friendships during a successful career at Appalachian Electric Power plant in Glasgow, WV. An avid golfer, sports enthusiast and loyal WV Mountaineer fan, Charlie often wore his gold and blue with pride.
He was born to George and Kathleen Slack on November 14, 1939 & graduated from East Bank High School in 1957. He is survived by his wife Alberta Slack, siblings Barbara Allen, Karen Johns & Dale Slack. Children, Steve Slack, Jeff Slack & Anna Marie Michaelson and twelve grandchildren.
Charles was a wonderful husband, father and friend to all. His kindness, humor and loving smile will be missed by many.