Charles "Charlie" Thabet

CHARLES JOHN THABET, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on June 29, 2022, in Arlington, VA, with his family by his side after 93 years of a life well lived and loved.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Layla (Nassar) Thabet; daughters Mydina Thabet of Arlington, VA, and Samira Thabet of New York, NY; son Charles ("Phil") Thabet and wife, Jennifer Thabet of Alexandria, VA, and grandsons Carter and Colton. He also leaves behind sisters Rose Christian of South Charleston, WV, and Carolyn Sadd of Encino, CA, as well as many other beloved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Toufic and Rasmia Thabet of South Charleston, WV; sisters Linda Mickel, Clemence Bassett, Naomi McCarron; brother Edward Thabet; and so many others who are dearly missed.
Charlie was born in 1929 in Kfeir, Lebanon. As his mother was American born and of Lebanese descent - his parents left the Cedars of Lebanon behind when Charlie was age three for a better life in West Virginia where the trees and mountains felt like home. There, he attended South Charleston High School but left to enlist in the US Army where he was stationed in Anchorage, AK, around the start of the Korean War. After three years, he was honorably discharged and returned home where he helped his family operate Thabet's Grill of South Charleston for more than 25 years. He later worked at FMC and then The Diamond, Stone & Thomas, and Kaufmann's/Macy's for many years where he loved putting a smile on people's faces as he was known for his friendliness, tall tales, humor and laughing at his own corny jokes.
Charlie was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Cathedral and was a proud altar server for 30 years. He loved his heritage and supported the Kfeirian Reunion Foundation - descendants of Kfeir that give back to their community and who are celebrating the organization's 90th year this Fall.
A very special thanks to his home health caregivers that lovingly took care of Charlie over the last year and became family.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, July 7 from 1 - 2 p.m., with a service to honor his life beginning at 2 p.m., at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Charlie's nephew, Rev. Michael Bassett, will officiate with the Very Rev. Olof Scott assisting. Following the service, Charlie will be buried at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 190 Court Street, P.O. Box 2044, Charleston, WV 25327; the Kfeirian Reunion Foundation, 10609 Smith Point Way, Glen Allen, VA 23060; or the Alzheimer's Association.
Memories of Charlie may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary name.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is handling the arrangements.