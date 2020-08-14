CHARLES "CHIP" BURFORD, peacefully drifted off to eternal sleep on August 12, 2020 with his devoted wife by his side.
Chip was a former recruit for WIS International, a former flatbed driver for 84 Lumber and manager of many pizza shops from Charleston to Beckley. Most recent, he was a dedicated employee of HD Media with 12 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie.
Left to cherish his memory, is the love of his life and "PRETTY LADY", his wife, Beverly; daughter, Brittany Adkins and fianc , Dustin Means; grandsons, Gabriel, Izzaha and Colton; "brothers", Jimmy Anderson, Larry "Pacman" Mullins and Alston Schoolcraft; nephews, Will Anderson; his "bestest" friend, Corey Hancock; as well as many more friends and family.
The family appreciates the kind care and compassion that was given to Chip during his stay at Thomas Memorial Hospital ICU.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.