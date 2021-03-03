Charles "Chuck" Cook

CHARLES "CHUCK" DOUGLAS COOK, 63, of East Bank passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Raymond and Alice Cook. Chuck was valedictorian of the Oceana High School class of 1975, a retiree from Alpha Natural Resources; and a member of the Charleston Church of God of Prophecy. His pride and joy was spending time with his grandchildren. "Let's Go Mountaineers!!!" Chuck was a diehard WVU Mountaineers fan.
Left to cherish Chuck's memory is his loving wife of 40 years, Karen "Kay" Cook; children, Samantha, Seth, and Drew Cook; grandchildren, Ella, Ryan, and Rayleigh Cook; sister, Elizabeth Allen; brother, Joseph "JB" Cook; sister and brother in law, Lynda and Scott Maynard; and host of friends and family.
A Celebration of Chuck's Life will be held on his birthday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Charleston Church of God of the Prophecy, 4916 Venable Ave. Charleston, WV 25304, with a walk thru visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
