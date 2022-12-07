CHARLES "CHUCK" DRAKE, 69 of Grannie's Creek WV, Passed away on December 3, 2022, in the care of hospice. Chuck was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed working on his farm and playing his guitar. Chuck was a hard-working man who spent many years working for the frontier telephone company from which he retired from. Chuck is proceeded in death by his parents Berton and Myrle Drake of Two Run, WV, his loving wife Joyce Drake of Grannie's Creek, WV, son James Brian Gould of Clay, WV, and brother-in-law Eugene McDonough of Ripley, WV.
Chuck is survived by his sister Alberta McDonough of Ripley, WV, Daughter's Trina Drake of Millersburg, Ohio, and Angie (John D.) Osborne of Bickmore, WV. He is also survived by his grandchildren Milina Glenn of Kingwood, WV, Dalton Drake of Millersburg, Ohio, Tyler Gould of Maryland, Brittany (Rick) Wiseman of Nettie, WV, Brooklyn Gould of Clay WV, Ballard Gould of Clay, WV, and Lilly Osborne of Bickmore, WV. Chuck is also survived by his great-grandchildren Adeline and Alyse Glenn of Kingwood, WV, Gracelyn Gould of Clay, WV, and Grant Wiseman of Nettie WV. Chuck was a kind and great man and will be missed by all who knew him.
Chuck services will be 12 p.m., on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay, WV, with Pastor John R. Osborne officiating. Visitation is from 11 - 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Gould's cemetery on Clay-Maysel Road in Clay WV.