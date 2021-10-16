Charles “Chuck-Gunn Bannister

CHARLES "CHUCK-GUNNIE" BANNISTER, age 89, of Southport, NC, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Chuck was born on August 20, 1932, in Crown Hill, WV to the late Robert and Violet Bannister.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Bannister and Gary "Butch" Bannister, and his sister, Jackie Gibson.
He is survived by his brother William "Buck" (Phyllis) Bannister of Spartanburg, SC, and sister Vicki (Mark) Banks of Roanoke, VA, his daughters Deborah Brooks of Mesquite, NV, Sherrie (Roy) West of Cross Lanes, WV, Pam (Ron) Gregor of South Charleston, WV and Kim (Kent) Lipton of Murrells Inlet, SC. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Chuck (Sarah) Brooks, Danielle (Adam) Henderson, Eric West (Paula Shafer), Brandon (Grace) West, Mike (Seka) Gregor, Joe (Andrea) Gregor, Parker Lipton, along with 11 great grandchildren and 7 nieces, two nephews, and several great nieces and nephews and long time companion, Joyce Boggess.
Chuck loved life and loved playing music beginning at a young age. He played drums for the St. Albans High School band and continued playing his drums, guitar, banjo and wash board till the end of his life. He joined the Marines at the age of 17 and proudly served his country. On September 8, 1951 he married Jenny Terry and began his family in Cleveland, OH and then settled in Brunswick, OH. While in Ohio his 4 daughters were born. There he volunteered at the fire department, worked with the Boy Scouts, learn to fly a plane and joined the Masonic Lodge in 1964. In 1969 he moved his family back to WV and started a general maintenance business with his brother Donnie. He was inducted into the Beni Kedem Shriners in 1973 and became a 32nd degree of Scottish Rite. He played in the Beni Kedem band and marched in many parades. In 1983, with his children grown, he and Jenny ventured to a sunny and warmer place to live and found Oak Island to be the perfect fit. "Gunnie" opened Ye Olde Gun Club in 1991 and was able to meet people from all around the country when they visited the range. He was an NRA Instructor teaching gun concealment classes but also enjoyed teaching young people about the safety of guns. Lots of good times were to be had at the gun club with Turkey Shoots, pig roasts, live music and competitions. His faithful gun club companions were his dogs Bruno 1 and Bruno 2. You rarely saw one without the other. His greatest joy was taking his grandchildren to the range and watching them fishing in the ponds, riding the golf cart or the 4 wheeler, and teaching them to shoot. But not before stopping at McDonalds for breakfast.
Please join us at Ye Olde Gun Club in celebrating his life on October 23 at 12 p.m. A light lunch will be provided. Come share your memories of this "CHARACTER" we call dad.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Bannister family.