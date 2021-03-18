CHARLES "CJ" LANHAM of Falls View, WV passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was surrounded by those who loved him most and received extraordinary care from the Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was born on January 15, 1961 and grew up in Chelyan, WV. He was the son of Orville and Rita Lanham, who shared 8 children together. He was a talented football player at East Bank Junior and High School and remained a proud Pioneer until his last day. CJ was a long-time employee of WVU Tech and an avid Mountaineer fan. He spent his free time running the score board at WVU Tech ball games.
He is survived by his three daughters Jessica Tillis (Gary), Ashley Justice (Keven), Courtney Lanham (Kaitlyn) and his grandchildren, Dylan, Noah, Bailey, and Seth, who were the greatest joys of his life.
He will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his infectious smile and a generous heart that loved everyone.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House.
CJ's life was celebrated during a private ceremony at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
