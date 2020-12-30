CHARLES COFFMAN, 76, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of St. Albans, WV. passed away December 26, 2020 in Hope Hospice House. Charles was the son of the late R.C. "Cam" and Sylvia Coffman.
He was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Marshall University, and South Dakota State University. Dr. Coffman was a member of the National Plant Board, the Eastern Plant Board, a 50-year member of the Entomological Society of America, and a founding member of the West Virginia Entomological Society. Dr. Coffman retired from the WV Department of Agriculture as Director of the Department's Plant Industries Division after 32 years of service.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans where he served as Sunday School teacher, Elder, and Trustee.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Judy Coffman, daughters Melissa Coffman and Jean Coffman; grandchildren Kayla Coffman, Landon Hamler, Kyra Massey, and Trent Massey; sister Linda Bess, brother David Coffman (Kathryn); and one great-grandchild.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions no formal services are planned at this time.
Donations in his memory may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
