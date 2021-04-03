CHARLES COLEMAN, 79, of Fayetteville, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and be reunited with his loved ones on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Charlie was born on May 9, 1941 to his parents Raymond and Mary Claytor Coleman of Jodie, WV. He was an Army Veteran, a 54 year member of the Gauley Bridge Masonic Lodge , an avid outdoorsman and a member of the Jodie Baptist Church where he was a former Sunday School teacher and member of the choir.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 brothers, Junior, Robert, Jimmy, Elwood, Jack and C.D.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda and daughters Angie Grose (Steve) of Gauley Bridge, WV and Sherri Lopez of Gauley Bridge, WV. He is also survived by step children, Everett Baker (Theresa) of Oak Hill, WV. Ellery Baker (Karen) of Virginia. Emily Destro (Jared) of Virginia and Evan Baker (Lindsey) of Charlton Heights, WV. Surviving grandchildren Eric Grose (Tristan) of Charlton Heights, WV. Cassie Rector(Brett) of Evans, WV, and Michael Armstrong (Laura) of Charleston, WV. Also grandchildren Lainey, Landon, and Issac Baker, Aubrey and Eva Destro all of Virginia and Kinley and Elijah Baker of Charlton Heights, WV. Surviving Great-Grandchildren Charleigh Grose, Bryce Rector and Layla Armstrong. Charles is also survived by his Aunt Virginia Claytor and sisters in law, Marjorie, Ellen and Carol Coleman and blessed with many nieces and nephews who he loved like his own. Charlie was also blessed to have many friends that he considered to be family.
He will be missed by so many whose lives were touched forever by this very special man.
Funeral service will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, 1 p.m., at the Jodie Baptist Church, Jodie, WV with the Rev. Mike Long with visitation 2 hours before. Burial will be in the Rich Creek Cemetery.
Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required.