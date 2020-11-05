CHARLES D. HODGE, 54 of Naoma went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020 after a long battle with diabetes. He was a truck driver and worked for many trucking companies over the 30 years he drove tractor-trailer. Born April 16, 1966 in Charleston, WV.
Preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Linda Hodge; Sister, Belinda Adkins.
Survived by his ex-wife Sherri Massey of Salinas, CA and Robin Jones of Ripley. Children, Shannon Hodge of Statesville, SC, Amanda Chambers and her husband, Spencer of Irvine, CA, Charles Andrew Hodge of Palm Desert, CA and Hannah Hodge of Ripley, WV. Sister, Laura Baker of Rock Hill, SC; Three nephews, two nieces and two grandsons.
He will be cremated per his wishes. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.pryofh.com