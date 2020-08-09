CHARLES DARRELL SALMONS, 73, of Hamlin, WV passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. A memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m., Monday, August 10, at Linda Cooper's residence, 5706 Straight Fork Hamlin, WV 25523. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.