CHARLES DARREN ROBERTS, 45, of Alum Creek, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. For the safety of friends and loved ones during this COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen not to have a service at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www. curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020
Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.
Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.
Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.