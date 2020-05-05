CHARLES DARREN ROBERTS, 45, of Alum Creek, WV, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.