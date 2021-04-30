On Sunday the 25th of April, 2021, CHARLES "DAVID" BALDWIN passed away. Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1st at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged
