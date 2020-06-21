CHARLES DAVID BLEDSOE, 57, passed away Sunday morning, June 14, 2020, peacefully in his sleep, at home. Chuck was an amazing father, friend, and husband. He was loved by so many family and friends. Born in Charleston, W.Va., he was always West Virginia proud. He was preceded in death by his parents, David F. Bledsoe Jr. and Leota Bledsoe. He is survived by his wife, Cassie; son, Ethan; daughter, Aymee; and his sisters, Delores Greenwood, Rita Green, and Judy Smith.
