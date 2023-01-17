Thank you for Reading.

Charles Dean Hendrix
CHARLES DEAN HENDRIX, JR., or "Charlie" as he was known throughout his life, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on Friday, January 6, 2023. Charlie was 89 years old and maintained his sharp mind, his general good health, and his sense of humor until the day he passed at New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Amherst, Ohio.

Charlie spent only one day in hospice care, having been blessed to live for the last seven years in the Amherst home of his daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Terry Kemp. Charlie and his wife, Ruth, had moved to Amherst after 54 years in Charleston, West Virginia, to be with family in their autumn years. Ruth passed ten months ago on March 13, 2022, and Charlie now joins her in eternal joy. The couple is undoubtedly delighting in Heaven's gardens, which family and friends would avow they nearly replicated during their time on earth. Gardening was a favorite among their many pursuits.

