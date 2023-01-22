CHARLES DENVER COOPER, 93, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Charles had worked as a truck driver for Kanawha Block for many years, retired from Valley Bell Dairy as a truck driver, and was a member of Teamsters Union Local 175. He loved to take long walks to enjoy God's creation and was a member of West Virginia Home Mission Church in Nitro.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Linda L. Cooper, children Becky Bonham and husband Mike, Annie Herdman and husband Brycle, Mike Cooper and wife Kathy, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, three sisters, one brother, and his loving, faithful canine companion, Cooper. He is also survived by other relatives and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Charles' life will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the mausoleum chapel of Elk Hills Memorial Park with his grandson Pastor Larry Deskins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery chapel. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Cooper family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com