Charles Denver Cooper
CHARLES DENVER COOPER, 93, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Charles had worked as a truck driver for Kanawha Block for many years, retired from Valley Bell Dairy as a truck driver, and was a member of Teamsters Union Local 175. He loved to take long walks to enjoy God's creation and was a member of West Virginia Home Mission Church in Nitro.

