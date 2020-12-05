CHARLES DONOVAN (known as 'Charlie' to family and friends) was born in Charleston W.V. in 1935 to "Case" and Louise Donovan.
He was gifted with many talents including sports, music and engineering. In his younger years he was awarded first place for "car of the future" in the W.V. state competition for his design work, which prepared him for his work later at Fisher Body Design Corp. He played baseball at Stonewall Jackson High School and even tried out for the Cincinnati Reds, but later decided Cincinnati was not the place for him.
Charlie's main occupation was as a mechanical engineer who worked in the Aerospace industry until his retirement in 1989. His other interest was music and he played guitar and banjo in several projects for many years with his wife Doris. Charlie moved his family to California in 1964 and resided there until his retirement in 1989. From there he and Doris moved to Flagstaff Arizona and then back to his home of West Virginia. Several years before his passing he and Doris again moved to California to be closer to their son.
Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris Donovan and his son, Jeffrey Donovan.