CHARLES DOYLE BOGGS, beloved husband, son, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away at the age of 92 on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after a short illness.
Doyle was the youngest son of Robert Lee Boggs and Arkie Juanita James. Aside from briefly working away on the railroad, Doyle was a lifelong resident of Gassaway. A 1949 graduate of Gassaway High School, he married the love of his life, Ethel Mae Westfall, in 1950. The dedication and love between Doyle and Ethel Mae were evident to all those who know them.
Doyle began his railroad career as a clerk for the B&O Railroad in Gassaway, retiring in 1987 with 37 years' service at Cowen. He served his country in the WV Army National Guard.
A man of tremendous faith in God and love of his family, church family and neighbors, he was one of the oldest members of Gassaway Baptist Church, serving as deacon, trustee, and Sunday school teacher through the years. Besides faith and family, one of his greatest joys was helping with construction and repair projects for the church and others in the community. In past years, Doyle especially enjoyed helping to prepare his homemade biscuits for the Easter Sunrise Service breakfast.
Doyle is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ethel Mae Boggs (Westfall); their children, Brent Boggs (Jean) and Bruce Boggs (Teresa); grandchildren, Jessica Cote` (Greg), Jacob Boggs (Erika), Justin Boggs (Jennifer), Josh Boggs (Clarissa), Miranda Boggs (Jesse), Noah Porter, and Courtney Porter; great-grandchildren, Collin Singleton, Tyler Boggs, Katelynn Boggs, Gavin Singleton, Sawyer Boggs, Kenzie Boggs, Carson Boggs, Joseph Murphy, Riley Boggs, Darren Boggs, Melvyn Lehman; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers: Harold Lee Boggs, Lawrence Earl Boggs, John William Boggs, James Robert Boggs; Great-grandson Tristian Nathaniel Boggs.
Doyle's visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Gassaway Baptist Church, Gassaway.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 16 at the church with Pastor Mark Stump officiating. A viewing will also be held an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Interment with Masonic Rites will be in the Beall's Mill Cemetery, Gassaway.
Doyle will be deeply missed by all who loved knew him. He will always be remembered for his faith in God, kind heart, steadfast dedication to his wife, Ethel Mae, and unwavering dedication to Christ and his family.