Charles Doyle Boggs
CHARLES DOYLE BOGGS, beloved husband, son, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away at the age of 92 on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after a short illness.

Doyle was the youngest son of Robert Lee Boggs and Arkie Juanita James. Aside from briefly working away on the railroad, Doyle was a lifelong resident of Gassaway. A 1949 graduate of Gassaway High School, he married the love of his life, Ethel Mae Westfall, in 1950. The dedication and love between Doyle and Ethel Mae were evident to all those who know them.

