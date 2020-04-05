CHARLES DUANE RUCKER SR., 73, of Elkview, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital.
Charles was a Vietnam veteran for the US Navy, retired as a Maintenance Supervisor for Kanawha County Schools.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Daniel, and Mattie Rucker, his brother Paul Rucker, brother; Henry Rucker, sisters; JoAnn Newhouse, Norma Taylor, and June Proffitt.
Charles is survived by his loving wife Drema Rucker, son Charles "CJ" Rucker (Amanda) of Tennesee, brothers; Dale Rucker of Big Chimney, and, "Sonny" Stanley Rucker of Clendenin, sisters Emma Taylor of Charleston, Ruth Bowles of Charleston, Phyllis Clay of Charleston Judy Swadley of Davenport, Florida, he is also survived by his grandchildren; Morgan, Madison, and Keegan, and his nephew Timothy (Rita) Cadle who was like a son.
There will be an outdoor visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
The service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 6, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Private family burial at Gandeville Community Cemetery in Gandeville.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.