CHARLES E. BLANKENSHIP JR. (Chuckie) was born on August 17, 1966 in Elkton Md., to Barbara and the late Charles (Charlie) E Blankenship Sr. Chuckie passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 surrounded by family.

Chuckie grew up in McDunn with two brothers, many cousins & his uncle Tommy whom he was very close to. Where he, his friends, & cousins would hang out. He spent lots of time with his Pawpaw & Mawmaw Linville. They would travel to different states racing motorbikes & enjoying the outdoors and spending time with each other. Chuckie enjoyed working on motorbikes & vehicles.

