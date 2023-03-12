CHARLES E. BLANKENSHIP JR. (Chuckie) was born on August 17, 1966 in Elkton Md., to Barbara and the late Charles (Charlie) E Blankenship Sr. Chuckie passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 surrounded by family.
Chuckie grew up in McDunn with two brothers, many cousins & his uncle Tommy whom he was very close to. Where he, his friends, & cousins would hang out. He spent lots of time with his Pawpaw & Mawmaw Linville. They would travel to different states racing motorbikes & enjoying the outdoors and spending time with each other. Chuckie enjoyed working on motorbikes & vehicles.
Chuckie grew to be a fine mechanic, coal truck & tractor trailer driver, before his diabetes kept him from persevering. He had an enjoyable on the go personality, that was a magnet to many people. He loved to talk about cars, trucks, motorcycles, and traveling. In his older years he loved to ride around the mountains in his Teryx while his family and friends rode their bikes and four wheelers. He always had to be doing something or going somewhere to trade wheel and deal.
Chuckie will be missed and remembered by many friends and family. He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and his father, Charlie Blankenship.
Survived by his loving mother, Barbara; son Jonathan (Stacy) of Handley; daughter. Samantha (Jason) Haddix of Clarksburg; brothers. Daniel and James (Emily) of McDunn; granddaughters Arissa (Tyson), Gracie, Paisley, Kenzleigh of Clarksburg; nephews, Kristopher, Chuckie; shared his birthday with Zachary (Martia) of McDunn and Jacob (Kayla) of Gauley Bridge; nieces, Madison and Seanna; great nephews, Damien & Yuki all of McDunn.
Special thanks to Martia and Dan (Bub) for all helping take good care of him, his mother couldn't have done it without them.
Per request the viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 2 - 4 p.m. Services will start at 4 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV with the Rev. Chad Smailes officiating.