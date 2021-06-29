CHARLES E. "CHUCK" NELSON, 65, of Glen Daniel, WV went home to be with the Lord, Friday, June 25, 2021, at Raleigh General Hospital, with family by his side. Chuck was born on March 23, 1956, to the late Charles L. and Mary E. (Weikle) Nelson and raised in the small town of Sylvester, then later moved to Glen Daniel. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 23 years, Linda (Vannatter) Nelson, grandparents, Joda F. and Opal W. (Hunter) Nelson and Melvin E. and Opal M. (Winden) Weikle. Chuck leaves behind his loving children, Shannon L. Nelson and Michael Ryan Nelson both reside in Harrisonburg, VA, as well as his loving grandchildren: Christian, MaryElla, and Dallas Taylor all whom he dearly loved; his brother, Roger L. and Judy Nelson and one niece, LeAnn M. Huffman (Josh) of Fraziers Bottom, WV and his brother-in-law, Mark Vannatter of Van, WV; aunts, JoAnn Morton (Herman) and Jane Davis both of Palestine, TX, Barbara Michaels of Fosterville, WV, Betty Fitzwater of Atlanta, GA and Violet Shay of Henderson, NC; uncle, Virgil Weikle of Seth, WV. Chuck also had many countless friends. Special thanks to one of Chuck's closest friends that he held close to his heart, Maria Gunnoe of Twilight, WV; Last but not least his three furbabies: Ozzy, Itty and Macy. Chuck loved the mountains and hunting, though later in life he really enjoyed watching and feeding wildlife. When it came to sports, Chuck rarely missed watching the Cincinnati Reds play, and he was an avid West Virginia University fan. He would always call his dad to let him know what channel they would be playing on. Chuck was an active board member for the Mother Jones Community Foundation. He was a retired UMWA Coal Miner of 29 years. He cared deeply about the communities and people of WV and spent his retirement volunteering for hundreds of organizations across the country. Chuck had countless friends and supporters from around the world. His work inspired hundreds of millions of people to action. This work is profiled in award-winning films. "Coal Country", "Blood on the Mountain", and the most recent "The Both of Me. His works helped to build a movement to stop the destruction of local communities by the coal industry. He worked with scientists to study the health impacts of mining on people. This work alone lead to now 30 peer-reviewed studies about why our people are so sick. His work has been used in high school curriculum, currently being used in schools. Chuck's work has been invaluable to local and national communities. Because of him, the world has changed. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, at 3 p.m. in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV with Rev. Ronnie Santonio officiating. Burial will follow in the Nelson- Vannatter Cemetery Stover, WV. The visitation will be held 2 hours before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: motherjoneswv.org. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net
