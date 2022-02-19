Charles E. Vallandingham

REVEREND CHARLES E. "ED" VALLANDINGHAM JR., of Lewisburg, WV passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospice. Ed was born July 14, 1950, to Charles and Jeanie Vallandingham at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejune.
Ed and his 5 other siblings grew up in White Sulpher Springs. His first desire was to become a veterinarian as he had a lifelong love of animals. Ed was a varsity football player, a member of 4H and played guitar for his band, The Trolls.
Upon graduation from High School in 1968, Ed enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After completing boot camp and the School of Infantry, Ed was deployed to the Peoples Republic of Vietnam where he served as a rifleman in a forward infantry unit. At the end of his combat tour, he returned to West Virginia to become a WV State Trooper. He served in that capacity until he made a decision to pursue higher education.
Ed graduated from Marshall University in 1976. While at Marshall he was in the ROTC program and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Marines on June 2, 1976. Ed served as an officer until January 1997 attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel. During those years Ed was deployed many times including Operation Desert Storm.
It was around this time that he met his bride of 25 years, Cheryl Bittinger Lynch. Also around this time, Ed was called to serve the Lord as a minister for the United Methodist Church. Ed and Cheryl spent many years enjoying the Lord's work together throughout Pocahontas, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties.
Ed is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons Ed Vallandingham (Carolyn) of Hurricane, Mike (Isabel) Vallandingham of Fort Worth; Jarod (Jessica) Lynch of Pittsburgh; daughters Jenny Vallandingham of Forth Worth and Jessica (Jon) Jones of Raleigh Durham; grandchildren Ashley, Zachary, Kelsee, Parker, Daniel, Miguel, Maverick, Elle, Jake, Navilee, Arilynn, Orion, and Rory; great grandchildren Silas, Kamden, and Amelia; brothers Dan (Charlene) Vallandingham, Timothy Vallandingham; sisters Lisa Vallandingham, Debbie Rivoire and Karen Vallandingham; his fur-baby Jesse.
Ed was preceded in death by parents, brother-in-law John Rivoire, and nephew Chad Vallandingham.
The funeral service will be on Sunday February 20, 3 p.m. at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, WV and burial will follow afterwards. The family will greet friends prior to the service between the hours of 1-3 p.m. Masks will be required.