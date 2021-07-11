CHARLES EARL THOMAS, 90, of Loudendale, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute. Friends may visit from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at the Loudendale Church of the Nazarene, Loudendale. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
