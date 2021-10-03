CHARLES EDWARD ANDERSON (CHARLIE), 84, of Charleston departed this life on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Hospice House surrounded by his family and caregivers.
Charlie graduated from Weir High School and West Liberty University with a degree in math. He worked for his father learning the plastering trade at an early age and moved to Charleston in 1969. He continued in various construction trades until 1981 when he opened Charleston Acoustics Inc., a construction material supply house which has four locations.
Charlie was a brilliant businessman who used his knowledge to help others succeed in business and in life. If you knew Charlie, you knew he was kind and sweet but never a push over. His greatest trait was that he did everything out of love, and he taught others the same. Friends often comment that they don't make them like Charlie anymore. His passions were traveling (which he did extensively), golf, poker and anything related to construction.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Stewart and Hazel Anderson, former wife Susan Anderson, sons Randy Anderson, Mark Anderson and Vincent Anderson.
Those left to cherish Charlie's memory are his wife, June Anderson; daughters, Mary Anderson (Paula Vineyard), Laura Williamson (Tim Harless), grandson Shane Britt, great-grandson Aiden Britt; stepsons Mark Bradley (John Langston), Scott Bradley (Cathi), grandsons Cruz and Banks Bradley; several nieces and nephews, poker pals, many great friends and construction comrades.
Very special thanks to Dr. Richard Capito, all his caregivers and the Hospice House Staff.
In lieu of flowers, Charlie requested contributions be made in his honor to WV Parkinson's Support Network, 222 Capitol Street #400, Charleston, WV 25301.
There will be a celebration of his life Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the Founder's Lounge, Clay Center, Charleston, WV.