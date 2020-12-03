CHARLES EDWARD COMBS Sr. 81 of Sylvester, WV passed away at his home, December 1, 2020 after a long illness of Alzheimer's and strokes.
He was born at Ameagle, WV to the late Earl and Causby Clay Combs.
He retired from Borden's Ice Cream plant in Columbus, OH. He loved outside activities, flowers blooming, trees producing and gardens growing. He loved God, Family and Church. He was a member of Full Gospel Lighthouse Church at Branham Hts. Rd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son, Charles (Bo) Combs Jr.; two brothers, Sonny and Robert Combs; two sisters, Eleanor Farley and Mary Michaels. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Rosie "Perdue" Combs; daughter, Angela Combs; son, Charles "Toney" Combs; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
The funeral services will be held on Monday, December 7 at 12, in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Pastor Troy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV The visitation will be 30 minutes before the service.
2 Tim. 4:7 Paul says I have fought a good fight, I have finished my Course, I have kept the faith, I'm ready to depart. Charles chose Heaven as his eternal home, 27 yrs. Ago.