Charles Edward Foster
CHARLES EDWARD FOSTER (75) of Dunbar WV passed away from cancer at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV on March 24, 2023.

Charles was the 5th child born into the Foster Family and enjoyed a special bond with his much older siblings, especially his older sister, Janice. He had a wonderful first marriage to his first wife, Scheryl, who left him far too soon. He was lucky enough to find another great love for 14 years in Dorinda, which gave him a renewed lease on life.

