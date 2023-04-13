CHARLES EDWARD FOSTER (75) of Dunbar WV passed away from cancer at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV on March 24, 2023.
Charles was the 5th child born into the Foster Family and enjoyed a special bond with his much older siblings, especially his older sister, Janice. He had a wonderful first marriage to his first wife, Scheryl, who left him far too soon. He was lucky enough to find another great love for 14 years in Dorinda, which gave him a renewed lease on life.
Charles had a career in sales and worked primarily in yellow page advertising and then later cable company advertising. He never met a stranger and could talk on almost any subject. He was a lover of music and grew up attending band practices with his brothers at an early age which led to his own musical career of playing the organ and piano for several local churches. He most recently played the organ at Dunbar First Baptist Church. Charles also loved to travel, watching and listening to sports, and enjoyed playing bridge and trivia games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nina (Warf) Foster; wife of 33 years Scheryl; wife of 14 years Dorinda; in-laws of 33 years Jack and Ruby Gardner; brothers and sisters-in-law Clinton (Joan), Melvin (Ida) and Jerry.
Charles is survived by his daughters Susan Foster-Garner (Todd) of Elkridge, MD,; Anita Foster Smith of Cross Lanes; sister and brother-in-law Janice Foster Milam (Frank) of Lewisburg; sister-in-law Donna Foster of Charleston; bonus daughters Amy Riddle (Jimmy) of Hurricane, Andrea Custer (Stephanie) of Deltona, FL; grandchildren Griffin (16), Grayson (13) and Weston (11) of MD, Ethan (18) and Addison (15) of Cross Lanes, Breanna (24) and Logan (18) of WV, Ellie (11), Eli (9), Aly (6), and Abby (26) all of FL.
A memorial service will be held at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro at 3 p.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023, with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Friends may visit from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the memorial service.