CHARLES EDWARD HUMPHREY, "PAPA", 82-year-old Army veteran of Marmet, passed away peacefully at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital on February 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. Charles took great pride in serving his country and played a monumental role in the implementation of the Marmet Veterans Memorial. He was a long-time resident of Marmet and served on the Marmet Volunteer Fire Department. He also coached little league, baseball, and football. He bowled in leagues with his wife and friends. On the dance floor, Charles always claimed he was the best and that no one could out dance him "back in his day". He retired as a supervisor from Flowers Bakery and loved to talk about past times delivering bread and the people he met along the journey.
Charles was born on June 7, 1939, in Kayford, West Virginia. He is reunited in Heaven with his parents, Olaf Humphrey and Mary Bridges; brothers, Robert Payne and Lucian Bridges; sisters, Cora Shade, Freda Mangus, Betty Payne, and Sherlene France; in-laws, William (Annie) McPhail, John (Joyce) McPhail, William (Peggy) McPhail, Sue McPhail and Roy (Rachel) New I, and nephew, CJ Castle. He is survived by his wife, Agnes Humphrey of Marmet; children, Betty Humphrey and Charles (Sharon) Humphrey II of Marmet; in-laws, George Shade, Margaret Payne, David (Brenda) McPhail, James (Barbara) McPhail, and Tucker McPhail; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and pets.
During the final months of his life, Charles enjoyed spending time with his caretakers/grandchildren, Annie and Jeremy; talking to Tucker and Harley on the phone; as well as enjoying the banana creme pies made by his niece, Bobbie Jo, who visited with him often. Charles loved to talk and made friends easily. While he was here, he impacted the lives of many, especially the children he coached over the years. He loved to eat a good BBQ from Chum's Hotdog and chowing down on Debbie's peanut butter fudge every Christmas.
Charles was known for being strong and overcoming every obstacle he faced - he survived hospice twice. Despite an end-stage colon cancer diagnosis and being told it was his time in October 2020, he powered through the sick times, was eventually discharged from hospice, and spent the next year and two months watching Gunsmoke and his favorite game shows on TV, smoking cigarettes, and talking constantly. A couple months before he passed, he talked about how his favorite Christmas with the family was watching all of the grandchildren open up their remote control PT Cruisers and how beautifully decorated the house was that year.
A private graveside service will be held. Please contact the family for further instruction at (304)395-5654. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Charles' honor to VFW Post 8363 of Chesapeake, where he was a member - 2904 Chesterfield Avenue, Charleston, WV 25304.
Thank you for fulfilling the role of Dad, Grandfather, Coach, Husband, Brother, and Friend so beautifully and to so many people.
Our hearts will never be the same again. We love and miss you, Papa.
"It's the good times you remember and the bad times you forget" - Charles Humphrey
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.