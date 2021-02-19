Charles Edward Nunley II

Nunley II
On February 16, 2021, CHUCK NUNLEY passed away peacefully at home. Chuck was born in Charleston, WV to the late Charles "Mousie" Nunley and Mary "Jackie" Shafer Nunley on January 25, 1969. He was only 52 years old when he suddenly passed away.
Chuck graduated from Valley High School in 1987 and lived his life in the Smithers and Montgomery area. He was well known in the community he loved and worked hard to make it a better place.
Known as Spyder Crowley, Chuck was in several wrestling groups and had fans everywhere he went. He was a member of the Appalachian Pro Wrestling, Mason Dixon Wrestling and Mountain State Wrestling, just to name a few. With his tag team partner, Walter Montgomery (known as Johnny Blast), they formed the Urban Death Squad and traveled many places to wrestle and entertain.
Chuck was an amazing artist. His goal was to make himself a household name and have his artwork displayed in many homes. He exceeded that. There are several murals throughout the area he has created, and his artwork is on display in museums across the state. He helped form the UKV Art Group, the Montgomery Art Group, and the Smithers Plein Air Art Group with other artists. They spent weekends painting for the people in their town and selling their art. They wanted a safe place for people to gather and have fun on the weekends. In November of 2017, the WV Gazette did a feature article on his achievements as an artist and his hopes on revitalizing Montgomery. He was involved with the YMCA teaching art classes, he sold and gave his art for fundraisers, and participated in the Spray Paint Art at Bridge Day. Chuck also illustrated a book by S. A. Dickinson called "Life is Hard Then you Die: A Book for Millennials and Future Generations". He volunteered his weekends to help at City Hoops Basketball League and the Autism Awareness walk each year.
His most recent hobby was building and racing RC cars. He had so many they filled his living room and basement. He would put his own spin on the cars he built by painting his artwork on them. He spent hours working on them and enjoyed racing the cars on weekends with the 304 Street Outlaws Group with his girlfriend.
Chuck was a master mason of Coal Valley Lodge #74 AF&AM and the Royal Arch Mason Lodge #47, Knight Templar Commandry #4 and Montgomery Park Board.
He was happy, fun loving and made people smile wherever he went. Chuck was the life of the party and left you laughing. Of all his accomplishments, his greatest were his children. They were the sparkle in his eye and the smile on his face. They were his whole life. In the past 5 years, Chuck was the happiest he has been with his life. He had his kids with him, a home, a great job, hobbies, and the woman he loved.
Left to keep his memory alive are his pride and joy, his children: daughter, Kennedy Nunley and son, Trey Nunley; his sisters, whom he adored and they him: Johnna (Tommy) Wills, Vicki (Todd) Barrie, and Carla (John) Rogers. Nieces and nephews: Tommy (Dagny) and Ava Wills; Megan and Sophia Angel; David and Oliver Barnhart; Lindsey (Josh), Eleanor and Elizabeth Thompson; Trevor and Kenzie Barrie; Adrian Crowder, Nathan Brown and Maryssa Rogers; his final love, Jennifer Lopez; and the mother of his children, Kathie Nunley. He leaves behind many family members and friends with broken hearts. His lifelong best friend, John Frisby and family were like his second family and loved him as their own.
Services will take place on Saturday February 20, 2021 at the Gateway Center (former Valley Elementary School) in Smithers, WV with a walk-through visitation for friends from 2 - 4 p.m.
A family only service will take place at 4 p.m., Please note: masks are required and no seating will be available.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com