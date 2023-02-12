Thank you for Reading.

Charles Edward Runyan
CHARLES EDWARD RUNYAN, 82 of Sod was taken to heaven with angels by his side on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after a short illness.

He was born July 5, 1940, in Garretts Bend. He was a lifelong resident of Sod. He was an instrument fitter for Union Carbide with 25 years of service and a lifelong member of Alum Creek Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ford and Virginia Runyan and his brother, Kenneth Runyan.

