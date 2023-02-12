CHARLES EDWARD RUNYAN, 82 of Sod was taken to heaven with angels by his side on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after a short illness.
He was born July 5, 1940, in Garretts Bend. He was a lifelong resident of Sod. He was an instrument fitter for Union Carbide with 25 years of service and a lifelong member of Alum Creek Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ford and Virginia Runyan and his brother, Kenneth Runyan.
Charles cherished his family and friends, and leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Vickie; his daughter, Lori (Brian) Woodrum of Sod; son, Chris (Kerry Hippensteel) of North Manchester, IN; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Charlie Woodrum of Sod; siblings, Richard (Betty) Runyan of Sod, Pasty (CB) Keeney of Alum Creek, Nancy (Bob) Matthews of Sod, Gary (Deanna) Runyan of Merritts Island, FL and sister-in-law, Bonnie Runyan of Alum Creek, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly.
Charles was a faithful, devoted, and loving Christian, husband, father, and grandfather. He was always there with a smile on his face to lend a helping hand. He will truly be missed by many.
A graveside service to celebrate Charles' life will be at 1 p.m., Monday, February 13, at Lively Cemetery, Sod with Joseph Watts officiating.