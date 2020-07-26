Charles Edward Sammons

REV. CHARLES "CHARLIE" EDWARD SAMMONS, 72, of Elkview passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Montgomery General Hospital, Montgomery.
He was a former Pastor at Dominion Harvest Fellowship, Charleston. He was former State Representative for International Pentecostal Holiness Church. Charlie, had a passion in life of witnessing to people about the Lord. He is the former Chaplain for the WV Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 1. He enjoyed going camping with his grandchildren. He worked as a welder and pipefitter for McJunkin Corporation, after leaving McJunkin he started his own business, Elk Valley Welding.He is preceded in death by his parents, Carmel and Kathleen Spaulding Sammons.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Beverly Waddell Sammons, daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Payne of Elkview, brothers, C.L. (Shelly) Sammons of Alum Creek, Bill (Connie) Sammons of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Abigail and Joah Payne.
A private memorial service will be for the family at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Dana Clay officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.