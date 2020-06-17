CHARLES EDWARD WHITTINGTON, 78, of Poca, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home.
He was a 1960 graduate of Poca High School and worked as a welder for most of his career. He retired from Monsanto Corporation and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union 625. He also founded "PA Jims" Fishing Lake in Midway.
Born April 3, 1942, he was the son of the late James E. Whittington and Frances M. Pauley Whittington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joyce M. Landers Whittington.
Survivors include his wife, Patty Sue Fitzgerald - Whittington; son, Charles E. Whittington II (Dr. David Katz) of Sarasota, FL; daughters, Lisa M. (Richard) Roe of Wheelersburg, OH, and Julie D. (Ronnie) Herdman of Leon; step-sons, Stephen Erwin of Cross Lanes and Tony (Amy) Erwin of King William, VA; grandchildren, R. D. (Nikki) Herdman, Katelyn M. (Lee) Keith, Ryan Herdman, Jacob (Dominique) Roe; great-grandchildren, Lola Herdman, Kolson Keith, Kaizer Keith and Everett Herdman; sisters, Nona M. (Colin) Newhouse of Hudson, FL, and Tina Y. (George) Sizemore of Red House; brothers, James E. (Cheryl) Whittington Jr. of Culloden, Wayne A. (Sue) Whittington of Midway, John A.(Amanda) Whittington of Winfield. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Elder Frank Allen Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.